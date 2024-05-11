As we are much more than just the blues, The Basement Blues Project is now Wandering Roads.

As we approach our two-year anniversary and our style has grown and evolved, we feel it’s the perfect time to make a change to better represent who we are. While we are still playing the blues (and plenty of it), our influences from classic and southern rock, jam-bands (hello Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic) and other genres have continued to influence our ever growing catalog of original songs.

• Charlie Allen - harmonica

• John Kemp - drums, vocals

• Dave Lewis - lead guitar, vocals

• Geoff Spakes - rhythm guitar, vocals